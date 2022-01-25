This Anti-Aging Eyeshadow in ‘Every Shade’ belongs to Lily Collins’ make-up artist.

This Anti-Aging Eyeshadow in ‘Every Shade’ is owned by Lily Collins’ Makeup Artist.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Lily Collins has been the center of attention recently.

The Emily in Paris actress is killing it with her Netflix mega-hit (which has been renewed for seasons three and four! ), has a slew of new projects in the works, and is newly married to director Charlie McDowell, with whom she shares a cute dog named Redford.

What a wonderful existence!

Collins is also well-known for her ethereal beauty.

It’s no surprise that everyone wants a little bit of Collins glam in their lives, from her always-perfect brows to her pretty pout.

So why not seek advice from the woman behind her countless stunning appearances?

At Nordstrom, you can get the Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Color for just (dollar)35 with free shipping!

Fiona Stiles, Collins’ makeup artist, isn’t one for keeping secrets.

She loves to share her favorite products with her fans, and she does so frequently on her own Instagram beauty series, “Three Things on Thursdays,” where she revealed three of her personal favorites, including this eyeshadow!

In her caption, she wrote, “I have the Mermaid Eyes from @chantecaille in every shade.”

“I don’t wear much makeup, but this adds a little something to my eyes without being too much.”

“It’s stunning.”

Fortunately for us, this shadow is available in a variety of shades at Nordstrom, where it has received rave reviews.

We also discovered that this shadow is more than just makeup at this point.

It’s also skincare, with anti-aging silk tree extract that may help lift your upper eyelid for a more youthful appearance!

This shadow “stays all day,” according to reviewers, even on oily lids, and they “couldn’t be happier.”

They rave about how the creamy texture is “so silky” and “blends like a dream,” as well as how the “color payoff is great,” and how they can build it up from a “sheer wash to a bold opaque.” They also say it’s “very easy to use.”

You don’t need to be a professional makeup artist to achieve this look.

It’s “so perfect for a makeup novice,” according to one shopper.

