This award-winning%204K%20Sephora%20%22Loves%22%20exfoliating%20mask%20is%2050%%20off%20today%20only.

This award-winning%204K%20Sephora%20%22Loves%22%20exfoliating%20mask%20is%2050%%20off%20for%20today%20only%204K%20Sephora%20%22Loves%22%20only%204K%20Sephora%20%22Loves%22%20only%204K%20Sephora%20%22Loves%20only

You only have 24 hours to get half off the game-changing Glamglow Brightmud Dual-Action Exfoliating Treatment at Sephora and Kohl’s.

These deals and products were chosen by us because we like them and believe you will as well, especially at these prices.

We may earn a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links because E! has affiliate relationships.

The items are sold by the retailer, not E!, and the prices are correct at the time of publication.

If you’re starting 2022 with the intention of improving your skincare and sticking to a better routine, you’re in luck because there are some incredible discounts available throughout the month.

The Ulta Love Your Skin Event is currently running, with 24-hour deals on some of the most popular and effective products.

As a result, Sephora is hosting its own sale.

You can stock up on old favorites or try out new products at half-price.

The Glamglow Brightmud Dual-Action Exfoliating Treatment is today’s Sephora deal. It’s a dual-action exfoliating mask that turns dull, uneven skin into a visibly bright, even, and radiant complexion.

It won the Allure Best of Beauty Award for 2021, so it’s definitely worth checking out.

This%20item%20is%2050%%20off%20for%20the%20next%2024%20hours%20only%20in%20the%20next%2024%20hours%20only%20in%20the%20next%2024%20hours%20only%20in%

One Sephora shopper exclaimed, “Amazing! After one use, there was a huge difference.”

After only two uses, I’m already hooked.

My skin is extremely sensitive, and even with monthly dermaplaning sessions, it can appear dry and dull at times.

“This stuff is going to change the game,” says the narrator.

Some products offer chemical exfoliation, while others offer physical exfoliation.

This dual-action exfoliating mask chemically and physically buffs away unwanted dead skin cells with lactic acid and salicylic acid, which exfoliate and speed up cell turnover.

This formula, which contains micro-fine pumice to gently smooth rough skin and improve skin tone, contains niacinamide and Vitamin C Complex, which visibly brighten and even out dull-looking skin.

If you’re on the fence about buying the Glamglow Brightmud Dual-Action Exfoliating Treatment, keep in mind that it has over 4K Sephora “loves.”

Take a look at some of the customer reviews for the product.

“Omg, this was surprisingly amazing, I wasn’t expecting much but it worked so well!! I usually use Innis clay mask but I sampled this and wow, after…” one customer exclaimed.

Infosurhoy’s most recent updates

This 4K Sephora “Loves” award-winning exfoliating mask is 50% off today only.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy