This Best Actress Snub Could Change the Race in 2022, according to the SAG Awards.

This Best Actress Snub Could Change the Race at the SAG Awards in 2022

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) has been honoring the best in film and television for nearly three decades.

And the road to the SAG Awards 2022 has been full of twists and turns this year, just like it has been in the past.

The ceremony, as usual, includes some unexpected choices, such as Jared Leto’s nomination for House of Gucci.

Fans are even more outraged this time around because of who was left off the ballot.

In fact, one shocking omission from the Best Actress race could have a major impact.

Every year, fans and critics alike look forward to the whirlwind that is the Hollywood awards season.

This usually begins in the fall, when studios release their potential award winners.

It all culminates with the Academy Awards ceremony in February or March of the following year.

However, there are a number of awards that many people both inside and outside the industry keep an eye on in the interim.

The idea is that awards like the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, BAFTA Awards, and SAG Awards help to build a picture of which nominees the Oscars are most likely to honor on the biggest night in Hollywood.

Although there is no exact science to how these various awards shows are related to one another, there is a correlation that runs throughout an awards season.

‘Spencer,’ starring Kristen Stewart, isn’t a biopic, but it’s the Princess Diana story we’ve all been waiting for.

As a result, fans and industry insiders were surprised when Kristen Stewart was not nominated for Best Actress at the SAG Awards.

In director Pablo Larran’s Spencer, Stewart received critical acclaim for her performance as Princess Diana.

She’s been making a name for herself in smaller films like Clouds of Sils Maria, Certain Women, and Personal Shopper for years.

Many people assumed Stewart would be nominated for an SAG award for Spencer.

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Jennifer Hudson (Respect), and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) are the 2022 Best Actress nominees.

Hudson stands out among the group, as her performance as Aretha Franklin had slowed during awards season.

Hudson is back in the game, albeit late, thanks to her SAG nomination.

Stewart’s failure to receive a SAG nomination, predictably, hurts her chances of receiving an Oscar nomination.

However, it is still possible.

What exactly is this…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.