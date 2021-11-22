This Best-Selling Bodycon Dress Is Here to Help You Flaunt Your Figure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

In the winter, we usually avoid wearing bodycon styles.

They are, after all, more revealing — which isn’t exactly ideal when the temperature is dropping by the day.

Furthermore, it is the holiday season.

There’s nothing wrong with taking it easy.

When there are seasonal specialties (hello, pumpkin pie) to be had, who wants to worry about workout routines?

Even if you’re wearing a figure-hugging dress, there are bodycon pieces that can make you feel confident.

This draped dress from Zalalus is a major bestseller with over 7,000 happy customers, according to shoppers, and it’s ideal for “curvy girls.” With such a large amount of positive feedback, we needed to investigate and find out what makes this frock so special.

Prices for the Zalalus Women’s Spaghetti Strap V Neck Bodycon Dress start at (dollar)19 and are subject to change.

Although this dress is technically a bodycon, it differs from your typical form-fitting dress in a few ways.

If you’re worried about wearing this much-discussed garment, there are details throughout that make it far more flattering and easy to wear.

First and foremost, this dress’s draping is absolutely stunning.

The extra fabric flowing down from the top of the waist to the side of the hips is expertly placed to streamline your silhouette, which we all appreciate.

It will also help cinch your figure, which is beneficial if you plan on layering a coat on top.

Spaghetti Strap V Neck Bodycon Dress by Zalalus for Women

The length and V-neckline of this dress are two other features we love right away — the hem is long enough to look appropriate for family functions but not matronly.

The length and V-neckline of this dress are two other features we love right away — the hem is long enough to look appropriate for family functions but not matronly.

The neckline isn’t too low, either, demonstrating how versatile this dress is.

