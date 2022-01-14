This Best-Selling Sweater Can Be Worn On Either One or Both Shoulders.

It’s no secret that we adore turtlenecks, mock necks, and cowl necks, but there are times when we need to tone things down.

Take the neckline down and lower it.

Even though it’s not summer, we can still flaunt a little (or a lot of) shoulder here and there!

The effortless look of a well-designed off-the-shoulder sweater is one of our favorites.

It’s a stylish design that elevates loungewear to the status of luxury — and can even be dressed up to prove it.

It’s like…this Amazon best-selling pullover sweater!

This sweater, which has a ton of positive feedback and fans, is almost certain to become a wardrobe staple for you.

It has an oversized, roomy fit and a cozy, chunky knit, and it definitely has that star quality that makes you want to put it on right away.

Batwing sleeves, a tunic length, and ribbing at the neckline, cuffs, and hem complete this piece.

Obviously, the neckline is the focal point of this ensemble.

Because it’s so wide, it can be worn off one or both shoulders.

You can wear it plain, but it obviously leaves a lot of room for accessorizing! Wear a simple necklace, layer some chains, go old-school with a tattoo choker, or even show off a tattoo!

This sweater is available in nearly 20 different color and pattern combinations.

There are mostly solid colors like pink, black, blue, grey, and so on, but there are also animal prints, stripes, and stars if you want to go for a different (or multiple) vibe!

This sweater is also a hit because it’s so easy to style.

It looks great with leggings and any shoe.

