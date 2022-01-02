This Bestselling Knit Sweater Is Perfect For Cozying Up With Your Morning Coffee.

How did it get to be December already? Winter has officially arrived, which means cooler days and cozier knits.

During the colder months, the first thing we do when we wake up is slip our feet into a plush pair of slippers and put on a cozy sweater to keep warm.

If your wardrobe needs a makeover, this MEROKEETY knit is sure to please.

It’s silky soft, light, and oh-so-comfortable.

When you’re dressed in this beauty, you’ll feel like you’re in a Hallmark Channel holiday movie every morning!

Prices for the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater start at (dollar)23 on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of December 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

The traditional look of this button-down sweater is elevated by two knit patterns.

The front and sleeves are cable knit, while the back has a wide ribbed effect.

When combined, the contrast is ultra-cool and totally unique!

The sleeves on this sweater are extra long, which means extra coziness, and the hem is also on the longer side, which means you can wear it with leggings or other tight pants and have extra coverage in the back.

This sweater has two handy pockets on each side of the hips to finish off the look!

The only thing on our calendar for the rest of December is curling up in this sweater while sipping a cup of tea.

Even if you’re not a morning person, a piece like this can help you get your day started on the right foot.

It comes in a variety of soothing colors that go with everything in your closet, whether you’re wearing pajamas or skinny jeans and a basic te.

If you’re going out, this will be a great layering piece under a puffer jacket.

