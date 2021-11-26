This Black Friday, Glossybox will release a £115 Christmas Beauty Box for only £25!

This Black Friday, GLOSSYBOX released a limited-edition Christmas Beauty Box.

It’s a must-have for beauty fans, with a huge selection of products.

The Christmas Limited Edition Beauty Box, which goes on sale today for just £25, is worth a whopping £155 but is only £25.

It will cost £25 for subscribers and £30 for non-subscribers and is available from glossybox.co.uk.

It includes must-have skincare, haircare, and stunning makeup from big-name brands like Too Faced, Molton Brown, and Charlotte Tilbury, making it ideal for getting glammed up this Christmas.

Milk Makeups Lip and Cheek Tint, Too Faced Lip Plump, and Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk are just a few of the thirteen incredible products included.

Any beauty fan will adore this, whether you’re buying it for yourself or as a gift for a loved one.

