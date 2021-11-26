This Black Friday, Glossybox will release a £115 Christmas Beauty Box for only £25!
This Black Friday, GLOSSYBOX released a limited-edition Christmas Beauty Box.
It’s a must-have for beauty fans, with a huge selection of products.
* We may receive compensation if you click the links below and purchase the items, but this does not influence our recommendations. Remember to shop around on Black Friday to ensure you get the best deal.
The Christmas Limited Edition Beauty Box, which goes on sale today for just £25, is worth a whopping £155 but is only £25.
It will cost £25 for subscribers and £30 for non-subscribers and is available from glossybox.co.uk.
It includes must-have skincare, haircare, and stunning makeup from big-name brands like Too Faced, Molton Brown, and Charlotte Tilbury, making it ideal for getting glammed up this Christmas.
Milk Makeups Lip and Cheek Tint, Too Faced Lip Plump, and Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk are just a few of the thirteen incredible products included.
Any beauty fan will adore this, whether you’re buying it for yourself or as a gift for a loved one.
*We may receive compensation if you click on the links above and purchase the products, but this does not influence our recommendations.
Remember to comparison shop on Black Friday to ensure you get the best deal.
If you’re looking for more Beauty deals, check out our Black Friday explainer.
Check out the Farfetch Black Friday sale in 2021 if you’re looking for designer pieces for less.
If you’re having a self-care Sunday, check out our list of the best moisturisers for mature skin.
wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]
- Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, £179 (save £171) – buy here
- Simba Mattress, up to 50% off – buy here
- 3 months of Audible for 99p – buy here
- Dr Martens, up to 40% off –shop here
- All Saints, 30% off EVERYTHING – shop here
- Ring Doorbell + Echo Dot, £44 (save £44.99) – buy here
- Nintendo Switch, £239.99 (save £60) – buy here
- Emma Mattress, save up to 60% off with code “SUN” – buy here
- iPhone 12 64GB, 210GB data, £34p/m on O2 – buy here
- Airpods Pro, £185 (lowest ever price) – buy here
- Giant Cadbury Dairy Milk Gift Bar, £5.90 (save £4.09) – buy here
- Finish Dishwasher Tablets x 110, £9.99 (save £16.01) – buy here
- TalkTalk Broadband, Fibre Unlimited 67Mb, £20p/m with £75 gift card – buy here
- ASOS, up to 80% off EVERYTHING – shop here
- Charlotte Tilbury, up to 40% off – shop here
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, £21 (save 25%) – buy here