This Black Friday, save 20% on GHD Rise and Glide Hot Brushes.

This Black Friday, GHD Rise and Glide Hot Brushes are 20% off.

GHD has announced a massive Black Friday deal on their hot brushes that you should not miss.

This Black Friday, GHD’s best-selling Rise and Glide Brushes are 20% off.

*Keep in mind that just because something is on sale doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find the same or similar item elsewhere.

Always shop around for the best deal.

This Black Friday, the award-winning hot brushes are on sale, and if you act quickly, you can save 20%.

These offers are only available at ghdhair.com and are only available while supplies last.

The Rise and Glide brushes were a huge hit with shoppers when they first came out, and they’re now a must-have for any dressing table.

Customers can save 20% on the hot brushes right now, and when they use the code GHDXBF, they’ll also get a free ghd heat protect spray, which is worth £18 on its own.

The GHD Glide professional hot brush, which effortlessly smooths and tames second-day hair for flawless results and shine, sold out worldwide in 2019 and has been a hit with customers.

It’s currently on sale for £111, down from £139, making now an excellent time to buy the cult hair tool.

The new GHD Rise tool is designed to give beauty fans double the volume, as well as a smooth finish, bounce, and body throughout their hair.

It’s now £135, down from £169, and it’s ideal for anyone who wants full, volumized hair with a lift.

If you want to take advantage of these offers, act quickly because they won’t last long.

If you’re looking for more GHD deals, take a look at our Best Black Friday GHD Deals.

If you haven’t found anything you like, be sure to check out our roundup of the best beauty Black Friday deals.

*We may receive compensation if you purchase products through the links above, but this does not influence our recommendations.

On Black Friday, remember to shop around to get the best deal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Black Friday sales.

Check out what’s in store for this year’s Glossier Black Friday sale and which items are worth buying.

In addition, in the GHD Black Friday 2021 sale, you can find all the latest news and early deals.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]