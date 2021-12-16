This Blanket Scarf is a Beautiful Last-Minute Gift Idea that Ships Quickly.

Time is running out! Christmas is quickly approaching, and you may have holiday parties and gift exchanges even sooner.

What do you do? Rush to the overcrowded mall and hope to find something decent in stock? With how hectic December can be, you might not even have time for that.

We’ve got you covered if you’re in this situation right now — or even if you just want to treat yourself to something nice to end the year.

We have a gift idea that will appeal to almost everyone.

It has a lot of positive feedback, ships and arrives quickly, and it’s even on sale right now!

The YSense Long Plaid Blanket Scarf (originally (dollar)30) is now available at Amazon for just (dollar)21! Please note that prices are correct as of December 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

This blanket scarf is incredibly comfortable to wear.

It feels like cashmere, but it’s clearly a lot less expensive.

It uses vibrant colors to create a large, all-over plaid print, with classic fringe details at the ends that also incorporate the plaid’s various colors.

It’s stunning.

The atmosphere is warm.

This is adorable.

What could we possibly want more than that?

Due to its oversized nature, this scarf can be worn in a variety of ways, making it a fantastic gift.

It can be slung over the neck and worn that way, or wrapped or knotted around the neck like a scarf.

We also like the look of scarves this size tied into a triangle.

It could also be worn over your shoulders as a shawl instead of a cardigan.

To make it look even more put-together, wear it with a skinny waist belt.

We’d totally wear this as a blanket, perhaps in a chilly office or on a plane!

This scarf is currently available in seven different color combinations, so the.

