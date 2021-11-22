This Body Shimmer was used by Dorit Kemsley’s makeup artist for a ‘RHOBH’ reunion.

As the month of December approaches, it’s time to finalize our holiday plans and select our party attire — and the holidays wouldn’t be complete without a little glitz.

Sequins and jewelry are lovely, but we want to up the ante.

We’ll join in if the snow is glistening! It’s the season for a literal glow-up.

If you’ve ever watched The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you’ll know Dorit Kemsley is all about the glitz and glam.

She always looks flawless and fashion-forward, whether she’s wearing a gown she designed herself or a simple sweat set.

“@doritkemsley is always raising the bar when it comes to her looks,” Kemsley’s makeup artist Liz Castellanos once said of the stylish star.

Following Kemsley’s stunning performance at the RHOBH reunion in 2018, Castellanos took to Instagram to reveal all of her beauty secrets.

We both took notes because she understood the assignment.

Castellanos wrote, “Bronze Age Bronzing Powder x @ctilburymakeup SuperModel Body Shimmer (Legs x chest).”

The secret is out: this magical highlight lotion is currently available at Nordstrom, so get it while you can.

