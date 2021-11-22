This Body Shimmer was used by Dorit Kemsley’s makeup artist for a ‘RHOBH’ reunion.
As the month of December approaches, it’s time to finalize our holiday plans and select our party attire — and the holidays wouldn’t be complete without a little glitz.
Sequins and jewelry are lovely, but we want to up the ante.
We’ll join in if the snow is glistening! It’s the season for a literal glow-up.
If you’ve ever watched The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you’ll know Dorit Kemsley is all about the glitz and glam.
She always looks flawless and fashion-forward, whether she’s wearing a gown she designed herself or a simple sweat set.
“@doritkemsley is always raising the bar when it comes to her looks,” Kemsley’s makeup artist Liz Castellanos once said of the stylish star.
Following Kemsley’s stunning performance at the RHOBH reunion in 2018, Castellanos took to Instagram to reveal all of her beauty secrets.
We both took notes because she understood the assignment.
Castellanos wrote, “Bronze Age Bronzing Powder x @ctilburymakeup SuperModel Body Shimmer (Legs x chest).”
The secret is out: this magical highlight lotion is currently available at Nordstrom, so get it while you can.
(@makeupbyliz) shared a post on Instagram.
Goodbye, spray tans, and hello, Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion, which hydrates, shapes, and glows your skin.
This highlighter is formulated with botanicals and skin de-puffing agents to give the appearance of a streamlined silhouette.
Apply this lotion evenly to your arms, legs, and chest if you want to look tan for your next special occasion.
At Nordstrom, you can get Charlotte Tilbury’s Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion for (dollar)65.
Charlotte Tilbury Body Shimmer isn’t just popular with Kemsley.
“I wore this for my rehearsal dinner and my wedding day, and my friends all commented on how positively glowing I was,” one blushing bride said.
This is the closest thing I’ve ever seen to it.
It makes my tanned skin appear.
