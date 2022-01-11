This bouncy gel cream is a must-have for oily skin.

This Glow-Boosting Gel Cream Is a Must-Have for Oily Skin

Oily skin can be difficult to manage, especially in the winter.

Every company begins to produce heavy, thick, ultra-moisturizing creams and lotions, but they only clog your pores and exacerbate your excess sebum production.

You can’t just stop moisturizing your face, though.

That could end up damaging it and causing a slew of new skin problems!

Oily skin, like all skin, needs to be moisturized all year if you want it to stay healthy and glowing.

However, the right moisturizer can even help with the oiliness.

Because your pores won’t be buried and unable to breathe under formulas that aren’t designed for you, it could help reduce breakouts and blackheads.

This beloved Innisfree moisturizer could be just the thing!

At Amazon, you can get the Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Jelly Cream Moisturizer for just (dollar)25! Please note that prices are correct as of January 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Innisfree is a cult-favorite Korean beauty brand that is known for producing high-quality products at reasonable prices.

On Amazon, this moisturizer is in the Premium Beauty category, but it’s only (dollar)25.

It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that’s also lovely.

Look at that bouncy jelly texture; it’s light and has a dreamy translucence.

Nothing like the usual dry-skin winter creams!

If you have sensitive skin, this cream’s weightlessness makes it an excellent choice.

If you prefer to avoid artificial fragrances, this moisturizer is also free of them.

It’s also free of animal-derived ingredients, mineral oil, silicone oil, and other skincare no-nos.

The top key ingredient in this moisturizing gel cream is Jeju cherry blossom leaf extract, which may help you achieve your brightest, most even, and perfectly hydrated skin yet.

The leaves are sourced from Jeju Island in Korea, dried, and aged for three weeks in lava seawater.

