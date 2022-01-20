This Brightening Serum is recommended by Jennifer Aniston’s facialist.

While we’re still debating whether Ross and Rachel were on a break on Friends, Jennifer Aniston’s skincare routine is undeniably effective.

The award-winning actress exudes radiance both on and off the screen.

Melanie Simon, Aniston’s facialist, may have the answer to the star of The Morning Show’s beauty secret.

We took notice when the celebrity esthetician revealed some of her must-have products to Who What Wear last year.

Simon suggested that you use her vitamin C serum to brighten your skin.

“I have to wait until all of the previous steps are set and dry to the touch before I apply this one,” she explained.

“My vitamin C serum is very active and stable, but water is its Achilles’ heel.”

After Serum Elastine Pure (step 2) has fully absorbed, apply Serum C.

The Serum C is applied and left to set for about 10 minutes, or until dry to the touch, before applying the Serum Matriciel.”

Simon would use the vitamin C serum on her clients before it became available to the general public, and the results were amazing.

“Pores tightened, fine lines disappeared, redness faded, skin tone brightened, and the glow was surreal,” according to Simon’s website.

Clients began to request that they be able to take home this miracle in a bottle,” and the Serum C Face Serum was born.

This potent potion is now available at Nordstrom!

“It will literally create a glaze on your skin and reflect the light,” Simon says (see what we did there?). This clear liquid is formulated with powerful properties that pack a punch.

Vitamin C, the main ingredient, boosts collagen production, brightens skin, and repairs UV damage.

Unlike most vitamin C products, this face serum will not degrade when exposed to light or air.

Simon suggests leaving the Serum C on for ten minutes and using it only once a day.

