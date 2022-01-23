This Button-Down Cardigan Will Liven Up Your Weekend Wardrobe

The Flair of This Button-Down Cardigan Will Add to Your Lazy Day Wardrobe

There are a few go-to garments that never let Us down when it comes to essentials, and sweaters are at the top of the list.

While we tend to store our heavy-duty knits once the winter season is over, there are a few staple sweaters that we always wear.

Cardigans are a year-round staple, and we love having options like this one from LAICIGO on hand. It can elevate any outfit and is a key layer player for creating a look no matter the season.

Prices start at (dollar)30 on Amazon for the LAICIGO Women’s Button Down Cardigan Sweater! Please note that prices are accurate as of the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater may not be particularly innovative in terms of style and design, but it has a lot going for it! Customers rave about the quality of the knit, which they describe as “ultra-soft and warm.”

The knit feels “thick” but not “heavy,” which is a difficult balance to achieve in the knit world.

Fun fact: Several customers said they bought this sweater after being inspired by Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” music video, which is the first single from her Grammy-nominated album Folklore. While it doesn’t look exactly like her coveted knit, it does have a similar cozy vibe!

Let’s talk about all of the different ways you can wear this cardigan before you go out and get your own.

You can wear it over a long-sleeve turtleneck or another type of thermal top in the winter, and later in the spring, you can wear it alone! Keep it buttoned up or open, or leave one or two buttons at the top free and wear it off-the-shoulder.

It’s a seriously adorable and reasonably priced knit that gives you a lot of bang for your buck, and it’s.

