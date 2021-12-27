This Character Was Nearly Played by James Franco in ‘Mean Girls’

This Character Was Almost Played By James Franco in ‘Mean Girls’

Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, and others star in the classic 2014 film Mean Girls.

It has a large fan base and has become a cult classic.

But did you know that James Franco was almost cast as the lead in the film?

It’s hard to imagine anyone else playing Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls other than Jonathan Bennett.

Cady Heron’s classmate and love interest in the film was played by Bennett.

Bennett frequently uses social media to talk about his time on Mean Girls and his friendships with the cast.

On Dec. 1,

Bennett shared an Instagram video of himself dancing to "Jingle Bell Rock" from Mean Girls, a scene that any Mean Girls fan will recognize.

In November,

Bennett congratulated Lindsay Lohan, a former co-star, on her engagement in an Instagram post.

Bennett went on to work on films like The Christmas House and Cheaper by the Dozen 2 after leaving Mean Girls.

However, it appears that he has maintained contact with his Mean Girls co-stars.

Daniel Franzese (who played Cady Heron’s pal Damian Leigh) revealed in a 2014 interview with Cosmopolitan that actor James Franco was considered for the role of Aaron Samuels.

Lindsay Lohan allegedly told Franzese about the rumor.

“Lindsay [Lohan] told me recently that… James Franco was considered for the role of Aaron Samuels,” Franzese said.

He praised Jonathan Bennett’s work, but added that he would have preferred to work with Franco.

Franzese exclaimed, “I thought that was so cool.”

“Bennett was fantastic, but that would have been fantastic.”

The original actor cast as Aaron Samuels was fired just a few days into filming, according to both Franzese and Tina Fey.

Bennet admitted that he wasn’t the first choice for the part during a cast reunion.

Bennett (via Independent) said, “I was actually cast last minute.”

“I was flown in the night before because there was some sort of switch.”

Fey replied, “Yeah.”

“An employee was let go.”

Franzese mentioned the fired actor in his interview with Cosmopolitan.

“Neither Jonathan Bennett nor Jonathan Bennett was cast yet,” Franzese said.

“At the dinner, there was a different actor portraying Aaron Samuels.

This other actor hadn’t shaved and didn’t take off his hat at the table read the next day; he…

