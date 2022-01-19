This ‘Chicago Fire’ Character Might Have Gone Unnoticed in the Promo for Episode 12 of Season 7 of ‘Chicago Med’

This ‘Chicago Fire’ Character Could Have Gone Unnoticed in the Promo for Episode 12 of Season 7 of ‘Chicago Med’

This week, a new episode of Chicago Med Season 7 premieres.

Sharon Goodwin dealt with the aftermath of the Vascom scandal in last week’s episode, and Dr.

Dr. Marcel and Marcel

Blake had to deal with a difficult situation involving a patient who required a transplant.

With a promo showing a group of surgeons collapsing during a procedure, Episode 12 proves to be even more shocking.

A Chicago Fire character was also teased in the promo, but some fans may have missed it.

Things at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center haven’t always been easy, but in Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 12, things are about to get even more complicated.

In a promotional video, Dr.

Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr

Pamela Blake is a well-known actress.

However, she and her entire team collapse before she can begin.

“Will and Stevie get stuck in the middle of a marital face-off,” according to the synopsis for the new episode on One Chicago Center.

Prof. Dr.

During a liver transplant, Blake’s entire surgical team unexpectedly collapses.

Ethan is encouraged to reconcile with his father by Charles.”

A Chicago Fire character will appear in the new episode, according to a promo video for Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 12.

Crockett tries to help the surgeons who have collapsed, but a man blocks his way, saying, “Opening that door will put everyone out here at risk.” That man is Harold Capp.

Capp is a member of Rescue Squad 3 and has worked on Chicago Fire since its inception.

There’s a good chance he’ll appear in episode 12 for a reason.

The One Chicago franchise has previously dealt with dangerous infectious diseases, and it is possible that they will do so again.

Who’s watching #OneChicago with @randyflagler, @daminoshow, and @squad2tony? pic.twitter.comhREF8KNYdy

In 2019, the One Chicago franchise aired a three-part crossover special titled “Infection Part I, II, and III,” in which the crews from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD had to work together to save the city from a flesh-eating disease, which they luckily managed to do.

This week’s new One Chicago episodes do not appear to be crossover episodes.

Capp, on the other hand, will be seen in Chicago Med Season…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.