This Christmas brainteaser asks readers to find the one happy elf in Santa’s tense workshop – can you do it?

Santa’s workshop is in shambles as the elves prepare for the big day, which is less than two weeks away.

There’s a lot to be done: toys need to be repaired, gifts need to be wrapped, and Christmas cheer needs to be spread.

Every elf, except one, is stressed as chaos descends upon the workshop.

This laid-back elf is getting into the Christmas spirit and working hard to finish the job without succumbing to the pressure.

Can you find the one happy elf in Santa’s otherwise gloomy workshop?

This fiendishly tricky brainteaser, created by the MIST team, puts even the most savvy readers to the test.

So good luck, because the happy elf is cleverly nestled amongst sad elves and other Christmas decorations.

To make things even more difficult, there’s a slew of activities going on that will put your eyes to the test.

It’s also TINY, which doesn’t help matters.

There are no clues for this one, so you’re on your own.

Are you prepared?

Can you beat the clock? The time limit is 1 minute.

Scroll down to find the answer, which is circled below…

Best wishes.

