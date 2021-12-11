This Christmas, Prince William and Kate Middleton are going to extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This Christmas, Prince William and Kate Middleton will extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the form of an olive branch.

The royal family’s feud with the Sussexes has been well-documented, and some wonder if they will ever be able to put their differences aside and work together again.

Many people reach out to make amends around the holidays.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning to extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this Christmas.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be sending the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a peace offering.

Given everything that has happened with the royals and the Sussexes in 2021, it’s a foregone conclusion that Meghan and Harry will not be traveling across the pond for Christmas and will instead spend it in California.

A royal aide confirmed that the family would have known if the duke and duchess wanted to spend Christmas at Sandringham months in advance.

However, it does not appear that everyone is ready to sit down and eat dinner together at this time.

“Since a lot goes into the logistics and planning of the family Christmas, staff is aware that Harry and Meghan will not be attending.”

If they were, they would have told their family by now,” a royal source told Page Six.

William and Kate will spend Christmas Day with Queen Elizabeth II, according to royal expert Katie Nichol.

“In their early years as a family, [the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge]tried to alternate Christmases with the queen and the royal family, one year with the Middletons and the next with the Queen and the royal family.”

“There is a sacrifice on Kate’s part because Christmas is such a big deal for the Middleton family, but they put the queen first and make sure they are there on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Sandringham,” Nichol said (per Express).

“It’s probably a lot of fun for the Cambridge children to get to celebrate Christmas twice — once with their great-grandmother and the royal family and then with the Middletons at their Bucklebury home,” she continued.

Even though they won’t be together for the holidays, Nichol claims that William and Kate will extend an olive branch by sending gifts…

