This Classic Comedy Was Supposed to Be ‘Going Straight to Video,’ According to Tom Hanks.

This classic comedy ‘went straight to video,’ according to Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks has been a mainstay of the film industry since the 1980s.

The actor’s career is legendary, with back-to-back Oscar wins for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump.

Despite all of his successful films, Hanks and his co-star were convinced that one of his most well-known films would not succeed.

Let’s take a look at the classic Tom Hanks comedy that no one — not even the star — predicted would be a hit.

Hanks rose to prominence in the early 1980s as Bosom Buddies on television.

The actor’s first leading role came in 1984’s Splash.

That film was a huge success, launching his career as a comedic movie star.

But it wasn’t until a few years later that Hanks’ true dramatic potential became apparent.

Big, starring Tom Hanks as a 12-year-old boy trapped in the body of a 30-year-old, was the film that pulled it off.

The film, directed by Penny Marshall, was one of the year’s biggest hits, grossing (dollar)115 million on a reported (dollar)18 million budget, according to The-Numbers.com.

Hanks’ transformation into a young boy also earned him the respect of the industry and a nomination for an Academy Award.

Without Big, Tom Hanks might never have had the chance to blossom into the star he is today.

It’s incredible to think that both the actor and his co-star were concerned about the project.

Tom Hanks has a selfish reason for not getting angry.

Elizabeth Perkins, Hanks’ Big co-star, revealed how she and Hanks felt about the movie during production in a 2013 interview with the New York Post commemorating the film’s 25th anniversary.

With movies like Vice Versa and Like Father, Like Son, body-switch comedies were all the rage in the 1980s.

As a result, Perkins and Hanks appear to have had little reason to expect Big to stand out.

Perkins claimed that she and Hanks “looked at each other at one point [during filming]like, ugh — this is going straight to video,” but that was not the case.

However, given the film’s big — pun intended — swings, it’s easy to see why the cast thought the finished product wouldn’t have worked.

Even the idea of Tom Hanks incarnating innocence and…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.