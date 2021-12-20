This Co-Star’s Final Episode on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Was a Christmas Special

This Co-Star’s Last Show Was a Christmas Episode on ‘Little House on the Prairie’

From 1974 to 1982, NBC’s historical drama Little House on the Prairie was a hit.

Michael Landon, who played Charles Ingalls on Bonanza, created and starred in the show, and cast several unknown actors to play his family, including Karen Grassle (Caroline Ingalls), Melissa Sue Anderson (Mary Ingalls), Melissa Gilbert (Laura Ingalls), and Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (Carrie Ingalls).

One major character had been steadily losing screen time over the years and made his final appearance in this 1981 holiday episode.

Anderson was praised for her performance in Season 4 of Little House, when the plot revolved around Mary’s blindness.

Anderson became the only cast member to ever receive an Emmy nomination when he was nominated that year.

Despite the increased visibility, the Little House alum’s character took a negative turn as a result of the series’ setting.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “it wasn’t just the blind issue, but also the period of the show.”

“What you could and couldn’t do was very restrictive.”

As the seasons progressed, Mary was subjected to a slew of misfortunes, and Anderson grew tired of being the victim.

She recalled, “I used to say I was blind and boring.”

“Either I wasn’t doing much or I was going through a tragedy.”

It became unbearable for me.

“It started to feel like a soap opera.”

Melissa Sue Anderson of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ said Michael Landon’s comment on her Emmy nomination’stopped me in my tracks.’

Little House aired “A Christmas They Never Forgot” in season eight, episode 11, which featured the Ingalls family hunkered down in Walnut Grove during a blizzard on Christmas Eve.

Mary, her husband Adam (Linwood Boomer), and their friend Hester Sue (Ketty Lester) arrived home for the holidays, where they spent the night sharing family memories.

Anderson’s final appearance on Little House was on the clip show.

As the seasons progressed and new characters were introduced, her character’s screen time became increasingly limited.

The actor had already started landing guest-starring roles and parts in TV movies and was eager to move on.

Anderson, on the other hand, was dissatisfied with her last episode’s lack of dialogue.

Anderson wrote in her 2010 memoir, The Way I See It:…, “‘A Christmas They Never Forgot,’ I forgot – literally.”

