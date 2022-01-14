This Could Have Been Jim Carrey’s Big Break Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Big Break Could Have Been This Jim Carrey’s Big Break Could Have Been This

In retrospect, Jim Carrey’s singular comedic talent was almost certainly destined for greatness from the start.

However, the actor had to wait a long time for his big break in Hollywood.

Carrey was passed over for a long list of high-profile roles even after he started working in movies and television.

One of the most intriguing occurred in the early 1990s, when Carrey was beaten out for a major film by Robert Downey Jr.

Carrey steadily ascended the Hollywood ladder during the 1980s.

A role on TV’s The Duck Factory was the actor’s first major professional credit.

In 1984, Carrey’s show ended after only a few months, but the following year, he landed his first leading role in Once Bitten, opposite Lauren Hutton and Cleavon Little.

He went on to play a series of increasingly high-profile supporting roles in the years following that film, which was a minor hit.

As a cast member on Fox’s popular sketch comedy show In Living Color in 1990, Carrey got the best showcase for his talents yet.

With the success of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the actor made a quick transition to films just months before the series ended in 1994.

The Mask and Dumb and Dumber followed closely behind in the same year.

Carrey was instantly transformed into an A-list movie star after nearly 15 years in the industry.

Carrey was almost cast in a very different role just two years before Ace Ventura: Pet Detective made him a household name.

According to Vulture, the actor competed against several other stars for the role of Charlie Chaplin.

Other names mentioned were Robin Williams and Billy Crystal, as the film’s producers seemed to prefer a fellow comic actor to take the lead.

Director Richard Attenborough, on the other hand, had different ideas.

In the end, the director chose Downey as Chaplin’s leading man.

And the actor, who had been a mainstay on the big screen for nearly a decade, received his first Academy Award nomination for his performance.

In 1999’s Man on the Moon, Carrey would deliver his own critically acclaimed performance as a real-life comedy icon.

Carrey, on the other hand, was famously overlooked for his role as Andy Kaufman.

