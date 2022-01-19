This Cozy Fashion Girl’s Best Friend Is This Boat Neck Sweater Dress

There are two sides to who we are.

It’s a little like Jekyll and Hyde, but without the evil.

One side wishes to spend the entire day at home, wearing lounge sets and sweatpants while watching TV, snacking, and napping whenever we feel like it.

The opposing viewpoint is diametrically opposed.

It wishes to dress up, take outfit selfies, go out with friends, and engage in spontaneous social activities.

We never know when each side will take control, which makes dressing for success a challenge.

We don’t want our closet to be overrun with pajamas, but neither do we want it to be overrun with evening gowns.

That’s why we appreciate pieces that appeal to both sides of our personalities.

We need something comfortable for the couch but also stylish enough for a date night.

This dress, for example.

This dress is super soft and has a relaxed, floaty shift silhouette, which means it has clean, simple lines that drape straight down instead of clinging to the body.

It’s roomy and has some stretch, so it’s suitable for pregnancy as well.

It also features batwing sleeves and an ultra-wide boat neckline that can be worn off the shoulder for an effortlessly stylish look.

Everyone will be lining up to offer you their compliments!

This sweater dress is also mini, so you could wear it as a tunic if you wanted to.

This sweater dress is also mini, so you could wear it as a tunic if you wanted to.

With a pair of soft leggings underneath, you’ll be ready for a cozy day at home or a casual brunch.

It has a lot of uses.

Wear yours with a pair of cute flats or a pair of tall, heeled boots.

