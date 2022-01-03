This Cozy Poncho Comes in a Variety of Designs to Fit Any Shopper’s Personality

It’s bitterly cold outside.

While the weather forecast seems to be all over the place these days, there is one way to combat the uncertainty: layering.

You can layer underneath your jackets or try out outerwear layering.

Now, this isn’t a Joey from Friends scenario.

A poncho or other large wrap draped over a lighter jacket to provide extra warmth is the look we’re going for.

Wraps are very popular right now, but this one from Urban Coco has a lot more design options than the majority of them.

There’s a version to suit every shopper’s taste, which is why so many fashionistas are smitten.

Prices for the Urban CoCo Women’s Printed Tassel Poncho Wrap start at (dollar)34 on Amazon! Please note that these prices are correct as of January 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This poncho can be wrapped around your entire body like a scarf.

It’s a one-size-fits-all piece that’s meant to be draped over the shoulders to give any outfit a little something extra.

If you’re running errands, it’s a great piece to layer over leggings, booties, and a simple sweater.

Poncho wraps like these have a timeless and classic feel to them.

Fortunately, they also provide a great deal of flexibility for aspiring fashionistas.

Choose from boho geometric patterns, animal print patterns, or a solid color for maximum versatility.

This wrap can be worn with thick turtleneck sweaters, lighter jackets, or as a cardigan around the house.

Customers say the material is soft and that it looks ultra-chic no matter what it’s paired with, and that it can also be used as a thick scarf if your neck needs some serious warmth.

We love interchangeable cold-weather accessories, and this poncho shawl appears to be one of them.

