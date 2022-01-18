This Cream Is ‘Literally Magic,’ According to Khloe Kardashian

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

Few things are as thrilling as getting celebrity makeup and skincare advice.

We love finding out what products celebrities use to keep their skin looking flawless — and we can’t help but pick up a few standouts for our own routine!

For years, many of us have been curious about Khloé Kardashian’s skincare routine, and we recently got a peek inside.

The reality star created her own IPSY Glam Bag, revealing her favorite products.

Although the limited-edition bag is no longer available, the cream that she claims provides “magical moisture” to her skin is still available.

Charlotte’s Magic Cream Face Moisturizer is on sale at Nordstrom and Charlotte Tilbury, with free shipping!

If you’re looking to upgrade your daily moisturizer, Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream has the seal of approval from the Good American co-founder.

It’s a thick, rich cream with anti-aging properties that may help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles over time.

The 37-year-old couldn’t believe how good this moisturizer is, so she knew she had to put it in her IPSY bag.

She told People that this cream provides “endless moisture” that “your skin absorbs and holds on to so well.” In other words, it will keep your skin hydrated all day.

Kardashian even said, “I don’t think you could ever have enough of it”!

Charlotte Tilbury has amassed a sizable following in the beauty industry, including a slew of celebrities, but this moisturizer is said to be the product that catapulted the brand to new heights.

When the beauty mogul couldn’t find a moisturizer that gave her skin a healthy glow, she created it.

This cream will refresh your skin and prepare it for the rest of your makeup look!

This product contains a variety of moisturizing agents as well as vitamins that can brighten the skin and give it an instant makeover.

Your skin’s hydration is restored in just one hour after application.

