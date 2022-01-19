This Cropped Varsity Jacket is a Must-Have.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Remember how much you wanted to walk around in a varsity or letterman jacket in high school? Unfortunately, the only way to get one was to participate in sports and be good at them.

Some of us didn’t want to play them at all, but that didn’t stop us from admiring the jackets!

Usually, the only other way to get a varsity jacket was to date a teammate, but even then, would you have been able to keep it? Would you still have it today? Would you want to wear it?

But the trend is still going strong, and now is your chance to get one that’s brand new and made just for you.

The best part is that you don’t even need to step onto a football field or flirt with any players to get one!

At Amazon, you can get the Sawden Cropped Varsity Letterman Jacket for just (dollar)30! Please note that prices are correct as of January 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is the hottest new release in women’s casual jackets on Amazon right now.

It’s arrived with a bang, and we expect it to stay near the top of the list for some time.

It’s a varsity jacket that you can wear regardless of where you went to school, and it has a cropped silhouette for added cuteness!

This snap-button jacket features varsity stripes on the cuffs, hem, and neckline, as well as a soft fabric torso with faux-leather sleeves.

All of the expected details are present, including the letter logo.

A large, bold “B” appears on one side of the chest, while a smaller script spelling out “beyond the range” appears on the other. Oh, and there are side pockets! We know you were hoping for them!

Please note that prices are correct as of the date of publication, January 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

While the black and white version was the first to catch our eye, the jacket is available in a variety of colors.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Trending: This Cropped Varsity Jacket Is a No. 1 New Release at Amazon