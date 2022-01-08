This Cult-Favorite Serum is Part of Kendall Jenner’s Clearing Skincare Routine

Kendall Jenner uses this cult-favorite serum in her skin-clearing routine.

It’s unusual to see a reality star mature into a supermodel in front of our eyes, but that’s exactly what happened with Kendall Jenner.

Her childhood years were on full display during the early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as she was the second youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

And, despite the fact that we’ve seen her deal with the normal adolescent struggles, it’s sometimes hard to believe she suffers from acne like the rest of us.

Her skin is flawless, after all, and she’s not afraid to share her all-time favorite products, including the wildly popular SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum!

Jenner appeared in a Vogue video in November, and the 25-year-old talked about her daily skincare routine, which she claims helps her “acne prone” skin calm down.

Her cult-favorite SkinCeuticals serum is usually mixed in with her daily moisturizer, and the combination has worked wonders for her! We also noticed that her regimen isn’t particularly extensive.

You don’t need much else because this product addresses so many skin concerns!

This serum is a daytime moisturizer that also protects your skin from free radicals that can cause acne, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone and texture.

We’re talking about UVA and UVB ray damage, general pollution, and a whole lot more that we can’t control.

This serum acts as a barrier, preventing your skin from developing these problems.

It’s also a potent topical vitamin C treatment that can help brighten your skin and make it appear plumper, which can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Get the C E Ferulic® With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid serum to see for yourself!

Take four to five drops of this serum and apply it to your face and neck before applying your moisturizer in the morning after cleansing and toning your skin.

If you want, you can mix it in with your moisturizer like Jenner does.

