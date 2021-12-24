This Cute Picture of North West Showing Off Her Braces Will Make You Smile

This Adorable Photo of North West Showing Off Her Braces Will Make You Laugh

North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West’s 8-year-old daughter, showed off her new braces in a video posted to TikTok on December.

North West has recently received braces.

In a video posted to TikTok on December 8, Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter with ex Kanye “Ye” West revealed the news.

North smiled from ear to ear as she showed her 4.4 million Instagram followers her teeth in the adorable video.

“Oh my gosh, I got my braces!” she exclaimed as she leaned in close to the camera.

North’s mother has access to her social media account.

They’ve posted everything from dance videos to closet tours since they launched their joint channel in November.

They’re not the only members of the famous family who have appeared in the videos.

Chicago West, North’s 3-year-old sister, and her cousins Penelope Disick, 9, and True Thompson, 3-year-old, all appear in the film.

North previously gave fans an unexpected house tour and went live on TikTok, prompting Kim to tell her firstborn she was “not allowed” to do so.

Mason Disick, North’s 12-year-old cousin, texted Kim to express his concern.

“Hi, I don’t want to offend North, but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her,” he wrote in a screenshot shared by Kim. “People are always screen recording, and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, which she will regret.”

“I did exactly what she did.”

I’d do the lives, and now I’m kicking myself for saying one of the things I said.

To be safe, just in case.”

Continue reading to see a photo of North’s new braces as well as more adorable photos.

North recently got new braces and showed them off to her TikTok fans on December.

Tracy Romulus, Kim’s longtime friend, shared Halloween photos of her own daughter Ryan Romulus, North, and the girls’ friend Haidyn, all dressed up in black and wearing bright wigs.

“Cereal killers” was their costume idea.

Kim captioned a cute photo of North and Chicago on vacation in May 2021 with the caption, “Me and my girls.”

In May 2021, big sister North plays in the sand with mom Kim and sister Chicago.

North is beaming as she stands beside her mother, Kim K, in an…

