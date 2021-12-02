This December 2021, the best TV series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Now, BritBox, and other services

This month, Mariah Carey, Snoopy, the ghosts of Button House, and the cast of All Star Musicals at Christmas bring the holiday spirit to TV.

Christmas specials are all the rage on television in December.

There’s a lot to keep us busy and get us in the holiday spirit this month.

The final episode of the Spanish thriller Money Heist is available on Netflix, and Henry Cavill’s fantasy series The Witcher returns for a second season.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May will be back for another Grand Tour lockdown special on Amazon Prime Video, this time in Wales.

I’m especially excited for the reboot of Sex and the City, which will be available on Now on December 9th under the new title And Just Like That.

Landscapers, a four-part thriller starring Olivia Colman as a woman who shot and buried her own parents, is also coming to Now.

Christmas will be brought to Apple TV(plus) by Snoopy and Mariah Carey, while BBC iPlayer will feature new dramas such as A Very British Scandal and Around the World in 80 Days.

Here’s a list of all the new series coming to streaming services in December:

Throughout a series of time periods, multiple generations of the Joestar family – all with the same nickname – face supernatural villains.

The Robinson family battles against all odds to survive and escape after crash-landing on an alien planet.

But there are hidden dangers all around them.

A close group of summer campers discovers diamonds in the woods, igniting a wild adventure that puts their friendship to the test – and puts their lives in jeopardy.

Colton Underwood, a former professional football player and current star of The Bachelor, embarks on a journey of self-discovery after coming out as gay, which includes confronting his past and accepting his place in the LGBTQ(plus) community.

As a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan, eight thieves kidnap and lock themselves up in the Royal Mint of Spain.

Two bickering ex-lovers are dragged back into front of the camera – and into each other’s lives – years after filming a viral documentary in high school.

In this collection of visuals, film fans examine the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged, and forever changed them.

