This Detail a Fan Noticed on Instagram Could Point to Stella Kidd Becoming Lieutenant in Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’

This Detail a Fan Noticed on Instagram Could Point to Stella Kidd Becoming Lieutenant in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10

After NBC’s One Chicago shows return from their winter hiatus, fans are looking forward to seeing what’s in store for the rest of Chicago Fire Season 10.

Prior to the hiatus, the episodes focused on Stella Kidd’s return and Jason Pelham’s assumption of Matt Casey’s position as lieutenant.

However, one fan noticed a hint on Instagram that Kidd might be taking over Pelham’s job.

Stella Kidd made a comeback in Season 10 of Chicago Fire.

So, is Stella Kidd permanently returning to Chicago Fire? Fans of the actress can rejoice, as it appears she has returned from her Girls on Fire program — at least for the time being.

Her return, however, was rocky.

After she failed to return his calls after leaving Chicago, she and Kelly Severide were on shaky ground.

And, despite Chief Wallace Boden’s best efforts, she failed to return in time to take Matt Casey’s place as lieutenant.

Because of Kidd’s absence, Boden promoted Jason Pelham to lieutenant.

However, mishaps in subsequent episodes cast doubt on his position.

Kidd stood up for Pelham and ultimately ensured that he kept his position as lieutenant, but actress Miranda Rae Mayo told CinemaBlend that Kidd is still thinking about it.

“I believe she aspires to be successful,” Mayo said.

“I believe it is critical for her to be fully committed once she assumes that position because that is what that firehouse deserves.”

Randy Flagler (@randyflagler) shared this.

In Chicago Fire Season 10, Jason Pelham appears to be in a better position as a lieutenant.

And Stella Kidd just got a ring from Kelly Severide to solidify their engagement, giving her something else to think about besides the position she didn’t get.

However, one fan noticed a detail on Instagram that could still point to Kidd taking over for Pelham.

On February, Randy Flagler, who plays Harold Capp on Chicago Fire, posted a video of the cast together.

5 in the year 2022

The cast is gathered around a Winter Olympics balloon, with the caption indicating that they are watching the games.

Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Minoso, Tony Ferraris, and Andy Allo were among those who made an appearance.

Mayo’s outfit was noticed by one fan.

The fan commented, “OK, everyone, look at Miranda’s jacket and shirt.”

“That’s a LIEUTENANT uniform, I believe.”

Randy, you’re giving away a lot of stuff.”

If there’s a fan…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.