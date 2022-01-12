This device claims to deliver anti-aging results in as little as six minutes.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

We always proceed with caution when purchasing anti-aging products for use at home.

You never know if a treatment will work for your skin, and patience is a must.

You can’t expect to see results without at least a few weeks of consistent use, but this NUFACE device could change the game for good!

We discovered a treatment that could be a game-changer if you’re looking for quick results from your skincare.

NUFACE is best known for its face sculpting tools, which lift and firm the skin, but they also have a smaller tool that’s great for fine lines around sensitive areas.

What’s more impressive is that you might be able to notice significant differences in as little as six minutes!

At Nordstrom, you can get the NuFACE FIX® Line Smoothing Device Kit for (dollar)149 with free shipping!

This small device is designed to precisely target areas such as the eye contours, upper lip, and forehead.

At the tip, two round metal spheres deliver NUFACE’s signature microcurrent energy to help smooth out fine lines and rejuvenate your complexion.

The kit also includes the NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Serum, which should be used in conjunction with the device to achieve the best anti-aging results.

It’s also incredibly simple to use: simply apply the serum to clean skin, turn on the tool, and run it over the areas you want to treat for three minutes.

For best results, use it twice a day (in the morning and evening).

For (dollar)149 at Nordstrom, get the NuFACE FIX® Line Smoothing Device Kit with free shipping!

The pen-shaped tool is ideal for taking with you on the go.

If you’re going on a trip, it won’t take up much room in your suitcase or weekender bag.

Plus, your skin will be flawless no matter where you go! If you’re skeptical that this device will work as quickly as it claims, customers confirm that it does.

At first, the effects may appear subdued.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Anti-Aging Results in 6 Minutes? This Device Promises to Target Fine Lines Instantly