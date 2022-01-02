This ‘Dexter: New Blood’ cast member is a gold medalist paralympic athlete from the United States of America.

The cast of Dexter: New Blood includes a number of new characters to the Dexter universe.

Some of the cast members, such as Julia Jones and Clancy Brown, are well-known from their previous film and television roles.

Many fans may not be aware, however, that one of the Dexter: New Blood cast members is both a talented actor and a Paralympic track and field athlete.

In Dexter: New Blood, Katy Sullivan is Esther.

She works as a police dispatcher in Iron Lake and always seems to be up to date on the latest news in town.

She recognizes a red flag on Matt Caldwell when he was trying to buy a gun in the episode “Cold Snap” as soon as Dexter walks into the police station.

Esther also has a vibrant sense of style.

Long, brightly colored nails, a full face of makeup, and eccentric clothing can all be seen on her.

Esther may appear to be a gossip, but she clearly cares about her town and those who are close to her.

She even encourages Dexter to make amends with Angela Bishop, Dexter’s girlfriend.

Sullivan began her career as an actress before joining the cast of Dexter: New Blood.

According to her website, she graduated with Departmental Honors from Webster University’s Conservatory of Theatre Arts.

Sullivan has a long history on the stage, including a role in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost of Living in 2018.

She’s also appeared in shows like My Name Is Earl and Last Man Standing.

According to her website, Sullivan is a bilateral above-knee amputee who began running for fun and exercise after her prosthetist suggested it.

When a Paralympic track coach saw her compete, she had no idea where this journey would eventually lead her.

Sullivan is a “four-time US Champion in the 100m,” according to her website, and she “became one of the first bilateral above-knee amputees to make it to the Paralympics on blades, set an American Record, and finished 6th in the World in the London Paralympic Games.” She later worked as an NBC Sports Analyst for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sullivan talked about her role as Esther in Dexter: New Blood on the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast.

To Scott Reynolds, the actor gushed about the experience.

“It’s so corny and…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.