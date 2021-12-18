This Director ‘Pulled No Punches,’ Tom Hanks Said.

Tom Hanks Said This Director “Pulled No Punches” in “That Thing You Do!”

When an actor has worked in the film industry for as long as Tom Hanks has, his perspective on the industry tends to shift over time.

Earlier in his career, the actor stated that he had more fun making films.

But he’s found ways to keep himself busy, such as taking a turn behind the camera now and then.

When Tom Hanks decided to direct That Thing You Do! in 1996, he knew exactly who could help him crack the story.

Hanks took on perhaps his most difficult role yet, directing, just a year after winning his second Academy Award for Forrest Gump.

With That Thing You Do!, Hanks’ first foray behind the camera, he chose to focus on a fictional 1960s pop band. With a promising cast of newcomers (including Charlize Theron), he delivered a confident, critically acclaimed debut.

Despite the presence of the legendary actor in a supporting role, That Thing You Do! failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, it only just covered its production costs with a domestic gross of (dollar)26 million.

Regardless, thanks to its endearing characters and compelling story, the film has maintained a cult following.

Looking back, it’s understandable that Hanks would seek feedback from a well-known filmmaker.

Hanks has worked with a number of the same directors over the years.

He’s worked with Steven Spielberg (Saving Private Ryan), Ron Howard (The Da Vinci Code), and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) on several projects.

One of his most notable collaborations was with Nora Ephron, who directed Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in Sleepless in Seattle in 1993.

According to The Ringer, Hanks approached Ephron for assistance with That Thing You Do!

“When I was in South Carolina doing Forrest Gump, I started writing [That Thing You Do!] seriously,” the actor said.

“I blew right through an 11-page treatment.”

… By that time, I’d done a lot of work with Nora Ephron and would always send her any new ideas.

‘Does this make sense to you?’ she asked, bluntly.

‘You have so many characters and scenes in here, it’s like Scorsese gone berserk.’ You learn a little discipline.”

