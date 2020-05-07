This Disney Star Perfectly Reacts to an Ex Disneyland Employee Calling Him a ”Little A–hole”

There’s apparently a lot of tea at the most magical place on Earth…

TikTok user Nicole Smith, whose username is @coliepolieolie21, recently shared several videos about her experience with celebrities when she worked at Disneyland.

Some of the stars she claims she encountered included Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and so many others.

While Smith mostly had great things to say about the actors and singers she met, there were a few who allegedly didn’t leave the best impression.

According to the TikTok user, she didn’t have a good experience with two stars from the Disney Channel show, Good Luck Charlie. The two people in question? Leigh-Allyn Baker and Bradley Steven Perry.

“[I did not meet] the entire cast of Good Luck Charlie…” Smith shared in her video, with a picture of the Disney Channel cast featured in her background. “But this lady (Baker) and then this kid (Perry). And this kid was a little a–hole. I did not like him at all.”

After Smith made these allegations on social media, Perry took to Instagram to respond and react to her video.

“She must have meant Jason,” the actor captioned his video, which was of him laughing at Smith’s comments. “(For the record, I don’t have tik tok).”

Moreover, Baker responded to her former co-star’s post.

“Ok. So she didn’t like the two of us! Ummm… she’s no fun!!!! Clearly,” the actress replied. “Give me her insta!!! I wanna talk to her!!!”

She added, “What can I say, the girl knows an asshole when she sees one! She is cracking me up. We should invite her to a cast zoom.”

Fellow Disney Channel alum Olivia Holt also chimed in on Bradley’s post. “legendary, truly,” she wrote.

Smith didn’t just talk badly about the Good Luck Charlie stars. The TikTok user also claimed that Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were “awful” when she encountered them at Disneyland.

“I had to deal with both of them separately. She is an absolute diva and he is an absolute diva and I hope that no cast member has to deal with these monsters ever again,” she alleged.

However, not all of her experiences with celebs were bad.

“Can confirm that Mark Wahlberg is just as handsome in person as he is in photographs and he is also a very nice man,” she stated.

Adding, “Will Ferrell was the very first celebrity I met at my very first shift at Disneyland when I worked at the Haunted Mansion, and he is very cool. A very nice man.”

As of now, it appears Bradley and Leigh-Allyn are the only stars to react to Smith’s posts.

We’re pretty sure if Mariah had anything to say, it would be: “I don’t know her.”