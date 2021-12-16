This (dollar)16 Velvet Top — 63percent Off — Is The Start Of The Best Holiday Look!

It’s difficult enough to figure out what we want to wear on a daily basis; it’s even more difficult when we have a big event coming up.

Our social calendars are jam-packed during the holidays, and we need to put together a lot of outfits.

If you’re stumped for what to wear to a family gathering or an office party, we have an excellent suggestion.

If you’re interested, keep reading.

We’re eyeing this velvet top from Girlmarket for the holidays.

This festive season was made for velvet pieces, and this blouse is the ideal starting point for putting together a stunning ensemble.

The Girlmarket Women’s Velvet Long Sleeve Button Down Blouse (originally $50) is on sale at Walmart for just (dollar)16!

This button-down blouse is simple and elegant, but it’s the material that really stands out.

The best part about this top is that it’s actually on sale — we can’t believe it only costs (dollar)16! Velvet is such a timeless trend that resurfaces every year during the winter months because of how luxurious it looks and feels.

We’ll be able to get this top in all of our favorite colors thanks to this ridiculously low price.

Black, peacock blue, purple, a slightly muted purple hue, and royal blue are some of the colors available.

This holiday collection is one of our favorites because it includes items that are just as festive as the traditional red and green options.

If you don’t like the traditional late-December colors, any of these blouses would be a great alternative.

When it comes to styling, you have a lot of options with a simple silhouette like this blouse.

Wear it over a bodysuit with jeans, tuck it into high-waisted bottoms, or drape it over a bodycon dress! Customers say this top looks a lot more expensive than its price tag, which we think is a total win.

