This epic Kevin Costner classic is only available for a few more days on Netflix.

Netflix currently has an epic Kevin Costner film available to stream, but users only have a few days to watch it.

Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the 1990s starring Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper, is now available on Netflix.

Michael Jeter, a beloved character actor who died in 2003, also appeared in the film.

The movie Waterworld is set in a dystopian future in which the polar ice caps have melted and the majority of the Earth has become submerged.

A small percentage of humanity survived, with some developing gills to adapt to life in the ocean.

Costner plays The Mariner, a loner who “reluctantly befriends Helen (Tripplehorn) and her young companion, Enola (Majorino), as they flee from a hostile artificial island. Soon, the sinister Smokers are pursuing them in the belief that Enola holds the key to finding the mythical Dryland.”

Waterworld was, at the time of its release, the most expensive film ever made, costing somewhere between (dollar)172-175 million, but critics gave it mixed reviews.

Fans, on the other hand, flocked in droves to the film, making it one of 1995’s highest-grossing films.

Despite its success, Waterworld was unable to recoup its costs at the box office, but it did make more money on home video sales later on.

The film grossed over (dollar)264 million by the end of its run.

Those who are watching or have watched Waterworld and want to see more Coster films can do so on Netflix.

Dances with Wolves and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves are among the films available on the service.

Rumor Has It, a 2005 rom-com starring Costner and Jennifer Aniston, and Black or White, a heartwarming drama film starring Costner from 2014, are also available on Netflix.

Finally, fans of Costner’s action films can watch 3 Days to Kill and The Highwaymen, which are both available on Netflix.

Costner is currently starring in Yellowstone on Paramount Network, where he has made a new name for himself.

Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western series is now in its fourth season, with a spinoff titled 1883 in the works.

Yellowstone fans can watch new episodes every Sunday…

