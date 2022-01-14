This exfoliating peel transforms skin in just 2 minutes, has received 9K Sephora “Loves,” and is 50% off today only.

This exfoliating peel has 9K Sephora “Loves” and is 50% off today only.

Hurry, the ultra-effective Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Exfoliating Super Peel is only available for a limited time at Sephora for half price.

If you’re starting 2022 with the goal of improving your skincare and sticking to a better routine, you’re in luck because there are some huge discounts available all month.

The Ulta Love Your Skin Event is currently taking place, with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly effective and best-selling products.

Sephora has a sale going on right now as a result of this.

At half price, you can stock up on old favorites or try out some new ones.

The Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Exfoliating Super Peel, a rinse-off peel that improves uneven texture and smooths out your skin in just two minutes, is the subject of today’s Sephora deal.

This item is 50% off for the next 24 hours only.

“This peel is a holy grail for my skin,” one Sephora shopper exclaimed.

I have dark spots on my skin that add texture, and this peel exfoliates my skin so gently that it is always soft and glowing.

It’s not at all drying, and it leaves the skin feeling soft and supple.

“

Simply put some of this on a cotton pad and apply evenly to the skin for 2 minutes before rinsing off; this is great to use 2-3 times per week to exfoliate and improve the texture of your skin.

People could already tell a difference after just one week in a consumer study, with 100% saying their skin felt softer, 96% saying it looked healthier, and 93% saying it felt smoother.

If you’re on the fence about purchasing the Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Exfoliating Super Peel, Sephora shoppers have given it 9K(plus) “loves.”

Take a look at some of the product’s fan reviews.

“I immediately noticed a difference in my skin.

“It feels great on my skin,” one customer said.

“Absolutely made a difference after only three uses! My skin is smoother,” said another.

