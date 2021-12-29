This Faux-Fur Coat Is As Soft As Marshmallow Fluff

This Faux-Fur Coat Has the Softness of Marshmallow Fluff

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

We can’t get enough of fluffy coats, which have been in style for quite some time.

You can always count on Us to be the first to rave about a new design when it comes out! Take, for example, our latest faux-fur find, which we think may have just hit the jackpot.

Continue reading to learn more!

SweatyRocks’ coat is a hybrid of a winter jacket and an oversized cardigan, and it’s unlike anything else we’ve seen.

It reminds us of a fluffy cloud or a marshmallow, and based on feedback, it feels just as dreamy to wear.

Prices for the SweatyRocks Women’s Khaki Hooded Dolman Sleeve Faux Fur Cardigan Coat start at (dollar)33 on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of November 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

The outside and inside linings of this coat are both made of the same plush material.

It’s an open jacket with an oversized fit that’s perfect for layering.

It has enough space underneath to accommodate multiple pieces, regardless of thickness.

We’re completely smitten with this coat, which has a roomy hood that complements the jacket’s vibe and allows room for even the biggest pom-pom hat.

Given the forecast for a cold winter, this is an excellent example of outerwear that we should all have in our closets.

The softness and coziness of this coat, as well as its laid-back vibe, are popular among buyers.

If you don’t want to wear it out, use it as a makeshift blanket while sipping hot toddies and watching The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

It’s not the kind of piece you’d wear with an evening gown, but it’ll get you there.

