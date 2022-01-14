‘This Feels Like a Nightmare,’ Katie Thurston and boyfriend John Hersey say of reuniting with Bachelorette’s Michael Allio.

Katie Thurston and her boyfriend John Hersey reunite with Michael Allio from The Bachelorette: ‘This Feels Like a Nightmare’

Katie Thurston and her boyfriend, John Hersey, spent time with Michael Allio, her former Bachelorette suitor, but the reunion appeared to be anything but awkward.

On Thursday, January 13, the 30-year-old Washington native joked on Instagram Stories that she was “on a group date” while sharing a photo of her meal at Sunset Monalisa in Mexico.

Katie and John, both 28, were joined by other friends outside of Bachelor Nation, including the single dad, 37, and season 15 Bachelorette alum Luke Stone.

“This feels like a nightmare,” the former Bachelorette teased alongside footage of her boyfriend and ex-boyfriend goofing off in a hotel room after their night out.

On Thursday, John posted an Instagram Story with a selfie of the trio, who were all smiling.

Katie sent the bartender home during the second week of her season 17 journey, but the Ohio native made it to the hometown dates.

In order to focus on his son, James, he ended up eliminating himself.

“I’m always reminded of the day I had to say goodbye to Katie.

I didn’t want to do it, but as a parent, it was an easy choice.

He told Us Weekly exclusively about his emotional goodbye ahead of the Men Tell All taping in July 2021, “I’d do it a million times again, just like I did there without thinking twice.”

“I knew when I had to make that decision that I was giving up the chance to live an amazing life with someone I care about, and finding that person is extremely difficult.”

And I think that’s kind of the conundrum that parents and single parents face all the time: balancing time with someone you love, like your child, with time for yourself.

And how do I go about finding happiness?”

Michael and his late wife, Laura, welcomed their son.

Despite leaving the reality show early, the businessman told Us he had “an insanely strong connection” with Katie.

He was even caught leaving flirty comments on some of his former flame’s Instagram posts when the season ended.

At the end of season 25, the season 25 Bachelor alum accepted a proposal from Blake Moynes.

