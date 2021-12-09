This Fleece Is a Winter Must-Have, According to Over 5,000 Shoppers

This Fleece Is a Winter Must-Have, According to 5,000 Shoppers

Is there anything better than a warm, fluffy fleece in the winter? That fabulously fuzzy feeling they provide can be seriously intoxicating! Yes, we already have a variety of fleeces in our closets, but there’s always room for more.

You can trust us — you'll be able to rearrange things to find the perfect piece!

While many fleeces have the same look and feel, it’s the small details that set certain garments apart from the rest.

This plaid pullover fleece from Chase Secret, according to thousands of Amazon reviewers, is the one we need! It looks remarkably comfortable, and shoppers claim that it feels just as flawless as it appears.

Prices for the Chase Secret Women’s Long Sleeve Zip Sweatshirt Fleece start at (dollar)30 on Amazon! Prices are correct as of December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This fleece has a half-zip at the neckline and a collar that you can fold over or keep up to add extra warmth around your neck.

The plaid versions are our favorites, but there are also color-block and solid color options.

It's all up to you!

Each fleece is made of the same fuzzy, warm faux-sherpa material, which when worn, is said to feel like a blanket.

You can dress it down with jeans or leggings, or dress it up with a midi dress and your favorite pair of ankle booties to wear while relaxing at home.

It’s not difficult.

Despite the fleece’s thick material, it’s still possible to layer a jacket over it for added warmth when it’s bitterly cold outside.

We'd pair it with a puffer jacket that has more room than a fitted style.

