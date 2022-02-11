This Floral Dress from ‘Euphoria’ is now 30% off!

This Floral Dress from ‘Euphoria’ is 30% off right now.

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Television and retail therapy are two of our guilty pleasures.

We enjoy the convenience of binge-watching and online shopping, whether they are done separately or at the same time.

On-screen style has inspired us in the past — gorgeous evening gowns on The Bachelor, fabulous accessories on And Just Like That… Our latest obsession is HBO’s Euphoria.

It’s like stepping back in time to a tumultuous high school experience, and we’re hooked.

We were drawn to the innovative costume design in addition to the juicy drama and gripping performances.

While we wouldn’t wear much of the cast’s clothing on a daily basis, we did recently come across a dress that is perfect for us.

In episode three, Kat, played by Barbie Ferreira, wore the cutest mini dress to dinner with her boyfriend’s parents.

We discovered this floral frock is from Reformation, one of our favorite sustainable fashion brands, after doing some research.

It’s also 30% off right now at Nordstrom.

Before it sells out, get your hands on this spring sundress!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Reformation Christine Ruffle Detail Minidress for only (dollar)153 (originally (dollar)218), and you can find more Reformation items here.

We adore everything about the Reformation Christine Ruffle Detail Minidress — the fit, the pattern, and the details.

This dress is simply adorable, with a sweetheart neckline and tie straps.

It’s light, but it’s lined and made of breathable material.

The floral print has a vintage, romantic feel to it, and the subtle ruffle hem adds a lovely finishing touch.

This minidress is now our go-to outfit for date night, brunch with the girls, vacation, happy hour, and the list goes on.

For a daytime look, we’re thinking of pairing this dress with white sneakers or even bright sandals for a pop of color.

You can wear this beauty with wedges or heels at night.

Add a cardigan or a shawl.

