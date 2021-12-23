This Free People Sweater Is Designed for Those Who Get Hot in the Winter.

This Free People Sweater Is Designed for Those Who Still Get Hot During The Winter.

It’s time to bundle up, bundle up, and bundle some more as the weather gets colder.

We’ve been layering and wearing thick sweaters all season to keep warm.

Of course, some shoppers will require more items than others, but if you’re a warm-blooded individual, maintaining a comfortable temperature without overheating appears to be impossible!

The problem is that while a heavy coat and a sweater may be appropriate when you’re out and about, you may become uncomfortable and sweaty once you arrive at your destination.

It takes the right kind of knit to keep you warm without feeling confining, and we found it on sale at Nordstrom!

The Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater (originally (dollar)108) is on sale for (dollar)60 at Nordstrom, with free shipping!

This Free People knit is the ultimate sweater that keeps you warm while still allowing you to breathe — a must-have for anyone who can’t stand wearing chunky sweaters.

The key feature is the knit, which is a looser stitch that leaves small holes throughout the garment, similar to a crochet top.

The yarn is thick enough to keep you warm, but not overly so, as many similar items do.

For anyone who is constantly shivering, those are excellent options, but for those of us who require air flow, this sweater is a dream come true!

This sweater can be worn alone or with a tank top underneath for extra coverage.

It has a loose, boxy fit with drop shoulders that expand into loose sleeves with wrist cuffs.

The ribbed cuffs and turtleneck top add a polished touch to this sweater, as well as providing additional warmth.

This sweater is currently available in two colors: a rich chocolate brown and a lovely pastel lilac.

Customers say they adore the way this sweater looks and feels, but they should be cautious.

