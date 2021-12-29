This Free People Tunic is dubbed the “Perfect Oversized Sweater” by customers, and it’s currently on sale.

We’ve been feeling a little sluggish lately due to the cold weather.

Right now, we just don’t have the motivation to put together complicated outfits.

We’ve spent the last month putting together endless outfits for holiday celebrations and seasonal gatherings — it’s been exhausting! But with only a few days left in 2021, we’re going to layer on some loungewear until further notice.

Nonetheless, we want to appear presentable.

Basically, we want to live in our leggings, but we need the perfect pullover to go with them: a soft, slouchy sweater that also serves as a sophisticated layering piece.

We were definitely on Santa’s nice list this year, as we recently discovered our dream design by Free People.

This oversized tunic should be in every woman’s wardrobe.

And it’s currently 40% off as part of Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale! Get it before it’s gone!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Free People Peaches Tunic for just (dollar)89 (originally (dollar)148)!

The Free People Peaches Tunic is a staple piece that you’ll reach for again and again.

This crewneck is made of a knit blend with a high-low split hem for ease of movement and unique detailing along the edges.

This dusty pink, ivory, neon green, magenta, and indigo blue Free People sweater is available at Nordstrom in five different colors.

This Free People tunic is a hit with shoppers.

“It’s so soft, and the quality is fantastic,” one customer said.

“Do yourself a favor and get this in every color,” one customer raved. “If you’re looking for the perfect oversized sweater, this is it!”

“Totally worth the (dollar) (dollar) — the fabric is butter soft and thick.” Some customers recommend going down a size unless you want a more roomy fit.

Grab this pullover on your way out the door if you’re going to the grocery store or meeting up with friends for a casual lunch.

Shoppers Call This Free People Tunic the ‘Perfect Oversized Sweater’ — On Sale Now