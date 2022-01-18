This Fuzzy Top From Nordstrom Is a Winter Must-Have If You Want Cozy Vibes

Only Cozy Vibes! Nordstrom’s Fuzzy Top is a Winter Must-Have

It doesn’t have to be a trade-off between being comfortable and looking put-together.

If you live somewhere where the winters are particularly cold, prioritizing comfort and warmth over all else makes sense — but there are some seriously cute pieces on the market that can still make you feel stylish!

The most fashionable tops available may not come to mind when we think of fleece.

Many of our fleece finds are loungewear, but there are a few that are more hybrid, like this polo version from Open Edit.

It’s super comfy and casual, but the design is a significant upgrade over the pullover fleeces we already own.

For (dollar)49 at Nordstrom, you can get the Open Edit Women’s Cozy Polo Knit Top with free shipping!

This top is made of the same luxurious fabric as the previous one, but with a contemporary twist.

This top’s polo design makes it more like a blouse than a sweatshirt, with a classic collar neckline and buttons down the front, as well as two pockets on both sides of the chest.

This top has a boxier fit that complements the relaxed style of the drop shoulder sleeves.

This fleece top is available in three colors right now: light tan, baby pink, and a barely-there sage green.

Because they’re all muted tones, each of these shades will go well with any other color.

The top can be worn loose with leggings or jeans, or tucked into a high-waisted skirt or some fabulous faux-leather pants to dress it up!

This top’s polo twist gives it a lot more versatility than similar styles.

This might be the first fleece top of its kind we’ve seen, so if you’re sick of wearing the same warm clothes all winter and want to spice things up, this could be the perfect addition to your cozy wardrobe.

Whether you’re at home or out and about.

