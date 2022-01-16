This ‘Ghostbusters’ Star Came Close to Taking Jim Carrey’s ‘Ace Ventura’

This ‘Ghostbusters’ star nearly stole Jim Carrey’s ‘Ace Ventura’ role.

Jim Carrey is now a Hollywood legend, but in the early 1990s, he was anything but a tried and true performer.

He struggled for much of the 1980s to get his big break, missing out on a number of popular roles and watching them turn into blockbuster films with someone else in the lead.

Even Carrey’s most ardent fans may be unaware that he nearly lost the role of Ace Ventura, which would become his signature role, to a Ghostbusters star.

Carrey had yet to establish himself as a big-screen leading man in the early 1990s.

He had appeared in Hollywood films since the vampire comedy Once Bitten in 1985.

In films like Peggy Sue Got Married, The Dead Pool, and Earth Girls Are Easy, Carrey collaborated with big-name actors and filmmakers.

But it was as a standout performer on the Fox sketch comedy series In Living Color that he got the best exposure for his talents up to that point.

In 1994, everything changed.

That year, the actor starred in three of the decade’s most popular and iconic comedies, delivering three star-making performances.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective debuted in theaters in February, followed by The Mask and Dumb and Dumber in July and December, respectively.

The first one, in particular, struck a chord with audiences, prompting Carrey to star in Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, a hastily produced sequel, the following year.

Surprisingly, Carrey’s big screen debut almost never happened, at least not with him in the lead.

Rick Moranis, according to Vulture, was the first choice to play Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

It may seem crazy now, but Moranis was a much safer option at the time.

After all, the actor had previously starred in films such as Ghostbusters, Spaceballs, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and Parenthood, among others.

Moranis, on the other hand, passed on Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, a decision that now seems even more logical.

Moranis became more selective with his film roles following the death of his wife in 1991.

In 1994, he starred in both The Flintstones and Little Giants, but he only made two more films before deciding to leave acting for good.

Moranis has only made a few TV appearances since then, and has done voice work in a few animated projects.

