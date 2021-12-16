This Gift Wrap Tape Gun Will Completely Transform Your Life

Your Life Will Be Changed By This Gift Wrap Tape Gun

This is the best (dollar)53 you will ever spend, in the opinion of someone who used to wrap gifts for a living.

You’re not alone if gift wrapping makes you want to pull your hair out.

I used to work in a store where I had to wrap gifts every day, no matter what the season was.

With this background, I consider myself an expert in the field of wrapping.

But don’t be fooled: I had some assistance in making gifts large and small appear to be worth far more than they were.

The 3M Scotch ATG 700 Adhesive Applicator is the tool in question.

Despite the fact that it isn’t marketed as a gift wrapping tool, this multi-purpose adhesive applicator will help you wrap gifts quickly and effectively while concealing any tape residue on the outside.

Let’s face it, a bunch of tape on display isn’t the most appealing gift.

And if you’re giving a gift you’re not entirely sure about, a lovely presentation will compensate.

A candle or a robe for mom can be made to look a thousand times more exciting and special with this tape gun.

Did we mention it’s currently on sale for 48% off?!

Scroll down to get your hands on this wrapping must-have if you want to stop stressing about wrapping and start enjoying one of the most festive aspects of the holiday season.

This tape gun applies double-sided tape in a controlled manner with just a squeeze of the trigger.

So no more getting your nails and hands ruined by sticky tape, and it also keeps the tape from showing on the outside of the gift.

You’ll need extra tape because of the number of gifts you’ll be wrapping this year.

Now that you’ve had some assistance with the wrapping, here are some gift suggestions from our shopping team that you can wrap up!

