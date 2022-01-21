This GreenPan Cookware Set will make your kitchen your happy place.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

We understand how exhausting it is to think about cooking a meal right now.

We enjoy cooking, but our current kitchen and cookware aren’t up to the task.

Our food is either burning or refusing to cook evenly, and our drab surroundings make us want to curl up on the couch and order takeout.

We need to find new ways to keep cooking exciting and make the kitchen a welcoming environment.

New recipes are fantastic, but only if you have the right tools to make them work.

It’s finally time.

It’s time to treat yourself to a new cookware set that’s not only of the highest quality, but also super cute and photo-worthy!

GreenPan Reserve Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece (originally (dollar)400) is now available at Amazon for just (dollar)350! Please note that prices are correct as of January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This GreenPan Reserve cooking set will quickly tempt you to start your own YouTube or TikTok cooking channel.

Can we talk about those gorgeous seven color options? They’re absolutely stunning, especially with the gold handles.

You’ll draw people’s attention right away, and you’ll be delighted to be surrounded by such lovely pots and pans!

Of course, the aesthetics aren’t everything.

This cookware set isn’t for the faint of heart.

It’s also free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium! Thermolon ceramic nonstick coating is reinforced with actual diamonds, making it incredibly durable — and safe for metal utensils!

The bodies of these pots and pans are also fantastic, made of duoforged hard anodized aluminum for added durability and scratch resistance, as well as more even heat distribution for perfect results.

Each piece is also oven and broiler safe up to 600°F.

Up to 425 degrees, even the lids are safe!

The GreenPan Reserve Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece (originally (dollar)400) is now available at Amazon for just (dollar)350!

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Make the Kitchen Your Happy Place With This GreenPan Cookware Set