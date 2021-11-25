This Hair Straightener — On Sale Now — Is Inspired By Kristin Cavallari’s Sleek Style.

This Hair Straightener Is a Great Way to Get Kristin Cavallari’s Sleek Look — It’s On Sale Now!

Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer’s nose was gleaming, but we’re looking for gleaming hair.

All we want for Christmas is a hair straightener to keep our unruly tresses in check.

We’ve had our hair tools for far too long, and we’ve never been able to achieve the salon-quality strands we desire.

Our current flat iron produces brittle, broken ends rather than luscious locks.

We’re looking for a good hair straightener.

Black Friday is our Super Bowl, and awards season is our football season — there are so many gorgeous gowns and glam to fawn over! It’s the ultimate style inspiration, and we always find new hairstyles to try at home.

At the Golden Globes last year, we couldn’t stop swooning over Kristin Cavallari’s sleek bob.

It was clean, modern, and oh-so-stylish.

Justine Marjan, a celebrity hairstylist, revealed how she prepped the Hills alum’s hair.

According to Us, Marjan used the top-rated GHD(Good Hair Day) Platinum (plus) Styler flat iron to style Cavallari’s hair.

Another GHD hair straightener has just gone on sale at Amazon, just in time for Black Friday.

This styler works well in a variety of settings.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

We’ve included all of the pertinent information about this cosmetics line below.

For Black Friday, Amazon has the GHD Classic Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron Hair Straightener on sale! Please note that prices are correct as of November 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

For a reason, celebs and hair stylists love the GHD Classic Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron Hair Straightener.

The advanced technology adds luster and a healthy appearance to the hair.

This flat iron’s slimline inch plates are perfect for styling short hair, tight curls, and bangs.

You can expect frizz-free results in the near future!

This GHD flat iron has received rave reviews from customers.

“It’s fantastic!” exclaimed one customer.

“It heats up quickly..”

