This Heart-Wrenching Photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s Sons

This Heartbreaking Photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s Sons

After seeing this candid photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months, we can’t help but feel happy.

In December, the actress-turned-producer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her fans.

25 to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her life with Justin Timberlake and their two sons, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months.

“Thankful for my guys,” she captioned a candid family photo of the foursome walking through what appears to be their Montana home’s grounds.

“Have a wonderful Christmas, everyone!”

We’re feeling very festive now that we’ve been given this sweet photo, which is unusual for the notoriously private star.

She and Timberlake, for example, remained silent about her pregnancy and Phineas’ birth until January of this year.

During an episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in June, she admitted, “It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret.”

“It was just COVID, and then my family and I moved to Montana, and we never left.”

Since then, the couple has been enjoying the benefits of parenthood.

“It’s incredible,” Biel exclaimed.

“I’m having some really cool conversations right now with my 6-year-old.

He’s a real person who says the funniest things while also being extremely sensitive and tender.

It’s just fascinating to watch that part of it unfold, and the little one is adorable.”

With their sons Silas and Phineas, the couple took a festive stroll.

