This Heated Massage Pillow Has Over 9,000 Amazon Reviews

Sometimes all it takes is a little TLC to turn a good day into a great one, and we’ve discovered a cool gadget on Amazon that can help you achieve your RandR goals.

The Zyllion Shiatsu Back Neck Massager allows you to kick your feet up and relax while getting a mini back and neck massage in the comfort of your own home.

This isn’t your average headrest, with a compact design that allows you to use it while lounging or sitting upright at a desk, as well as vibrating and heating features.

The 3D deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes on the pillow work out knots while the heating function relieves pain.

The massager costs (dollar)40 and has thousands of positive reviews, with the majority of reviewers praising it for its effectiveness in the back area.

After picking one up, one buyer joked about using the machine to replace her partner as a masseuse, while others bought the pillow as a gift for parents, spouses, or as a self-care gift for themselves.

Please keep in mind that no technological device can replace medical care.

To achieve the best results, please consult your doctor about any pain issues.

See it: While the Zyllion Shiatsu Back Neck Massager is still available on Amazon, treat yourself to some rest and relaxation!

The original version of this article was published on August 17, 2018.

