This Hilarious My Celebrity Dream Wedding Sneak Peek pits wedding planners against each other.

In This Hilarious My Celebrity Dream Wedding Sneak Peek, Wedding Planners Go Head-to-Head

In this exclusive look at My Celebrity Dream Wedding, Lance Devereaux and Courtney Ajinça go head-to-head.

It’s available to watch online.

There’s nothing like a fake crocodile and a lot of black to say “I do.”

Lance Devereaux, the wedding planner on My Celebrity Dream Wedding, is trying to give Jackie and Antoine the wedding of their dreams while staying under budget in this exclusive sneak peek.

Lance explains his “Love and Lyrics” vision for the big day with roses, candles, and an all-black display: “There will be these life-sized moments that create a tunnel of family photos for them to walk through.”

Tori Williams, a fellow wedding designer, scoffs, “So, a bunch of picture frames down a tunnel?”

“Oh no, honey,” Lance responds, “these are custom displays.”

“Like Gabby [Union] and Dwayne [Wayde], it’s clean, modern, and elegant.”

“I had a vision,” says the narrator.

“I’d like to do a lovely black acrylic aisle,” he continues.

We’re thinking of doing black acrylic pedestals.

Candles will be placed on the pedestals, and a beautiful clean acrylic back drop will be placed on top of a black stage.”

So, there’s a lot of black acrylic?

After a few pitches from Lance and witty retorts from Tori, it’s time for Courtney Ajinça to show everyone her wedding ideas, and the ladies appear to be impressed.

Courtney greets the women in the video by saying, “Welcome to ‘Rapped in Love.'”

“It’s the rapped that’s important.

Beautiful gold, metallic pedestals topped with huge red mound arrangements will line the outside of your aisle, with beautiful candles running the length of it.

There will be votives, pillars, and beautiful candelabras lining your aisle, all to create that lovely, romantic, sexy atmosphere.”

Now this is a design we can support!

Which of Jackie’s and Antoine’s creations will they choose?

Find out when the next episode of My Celebrity Dream Wedding airs on Monday, January 14th.

VH1 has a rating of ten.

Wedding Planners Go Head-to-Head in This Hilarious My Celebrity Dream Wedding Sneak Peek