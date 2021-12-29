The Bradshaw family is teaming up to help others this holiday season.

Giving Back This Holiday Season is a Bradshaw Family Team Effort.

The Bradshaws are committed to giving back to the community.

In an exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s Bradshaw Bunch, which airs on Wednesday, Dec.

Terry Bradshaw, 29, leads the family in volunteering at a Dallas Feed the City event.

The nonprofit organization has fed over 2.5 million people since 2015, and the Bradshaws worked to provide over 700 meals this holiday season.

Terry, Tammy, Rachel, and Lacey’s husband, Noah, make meat-and-cheese sandwiches in an assembly line.

Terry, on the other hand, quickly finds a joke in the situation, and it doesn’t take him long to accuse his wife of having the easier job.

“Just lay the meat on the bread,” she responds.

“Is it really that difficult?”

“I’ve got to separate the meat! I’ve got to fold the meat in half,” Terry jokes as he bites into a slice of meat.

He jokes, “I’m starving.”

“Dad, you can’t eat the food!” Rachel, who is manning the mustard, reminds him.

Once Lacey and her 8-year-old daughter, Zurie, have joined in, Noah reminds his family of the importance of giving back—while not eating the food!

“It’s critical that when you’re having a good time, you help others,” Noah explains.

Watch the Bradshaw family participate in a charity event in the video above!

